The Tide takes on the Huskies today and a lot of folks are curious where to tune in.

The Peach Bowl is on ESPN beginning at 3 p.m. ET, or 2 p.m. local time.

It will be on the radio thanks to 92 ZEW in Mobile as well as The Crimson Tide Sports Network, accessible anywhere by clicking here.

You can watch a live stream online via WATCH ESPN.

News 5 will have coverage of the game tonight on our 6 p.m. newscast as well as our 10 p.m. newscast.