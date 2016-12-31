Home Intruder Shot and Killed In Pensacola

Scary moments in Pensacola Friday night. An officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead and another in the hospital.

It all happened at 3 Talladega Trail in Pensacola.

The victim’s family tells us that sometime around 1 a.m., an intruder broke into their home, shot the homeowner three times and shot their dog.

By that time, police had arrived on the scene.

According to the victim’s nephew, as the intruder made his way outside the front door, he shot at police who returned fire, striking the intruder.

The victim’s nephew was staying with the family at the time of the shooting.

“I come out to probably a dozen or more cops and an ambulance out here in the driveway and they were loading him up on the gurney to put him into the ambulance. The guy who broke into the house was not even here, they had already taken him away,” says James Middleton.

The intruder was killed by police; the homeowner he shot is Virgil Russell.

Russell has been undergoing surgery today at Baptist Hospital.

We’ll bring you more updates as soon as we get them.