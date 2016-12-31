Crimson Tide is Tampa Bound

Alabama players celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
ATLANTA (AP)
Alabama is going back to the national championship game.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson’s interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough’s 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Alabama will get a chance to defend its national title on Jan. 9 in Tampa, Florida. The Crimson Tide will face either Clemson or Ohio State.

