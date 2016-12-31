Clemson and Alabama Rematch in National Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) –

Clemson gets its rematch with Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Deshaun Watson accounted for 316 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers manhandled Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night.

Clemson (13-1) overpowered the Buckeyes (11-2) all night, shutting them out for the first time since 1993, a span of 295 games.

The Tigers held Ohio State to 208 yards to earn a spot in the title game on Jan. 9 in Tampa Bay.

Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 in last year’s title game.