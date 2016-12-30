The Wharf Will Host New Year’s Eve Street Party

ORANGE BEACH, AL- The Wharf in Orange Beach will host another New Year’s Eve street party.

It’s called “Reelin’ in the New Year.” The street party starts at 5pm with lots of kids activities. There will also be a DJ and two bands and of course the highlights of the night will be the marlin drop and fireworks at midnight.

Many restaurants and shops will stay open late. The celebration will only be canceled if severe weather threatens.

As many as 10,000 revelers could attend. This is the 11th year the Wharf has hosted a New Year’s Eve party.