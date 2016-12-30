Pedestrian Struck in Critical Condition

By Published:
Pedestrian Struck

A man is now in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early this morning.

The Identity of the man has yet to be released by police at this time.

lloyds-ln-pedestrian-struck

The man was struck on the 3400 Block of Lloyds Lane at 12:40am.

Preliminary reports show that the man was walking in the southbound lane when a driver of a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis struck him.

He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Idenity and condition for the driver of the Grand Marquis is also unknown at this time.

