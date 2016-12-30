Pedestrian Struck in Critical Condition

A man is now in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early this morning.

The Identity of the man has yet to be released by police at this time.

The man was struck on the 3400 Block of Lloyds Lane at 12:40am.

Preliminary reports show that the man was walking in the southbound lane when a driver of a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis struck him.

He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Idenity and condition for the driver of the Grand Marquis is also unknown at this time.