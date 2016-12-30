How to get home safely on New Year’s Eve

(WIAT) — According to AAA, New Year’s Eve is the most dangerous night of the year for drivers.

If you plan on ringing in 2017 with a few drinks, there are several services you can count on for a safe ride home:

Uber

The ride-sharing service is warning users to be aware of “surge pricing” on New Year’s Eve, when fares spike during times of high demand. A spokeswoman for Uber shared the following tips for Saturday night:

Higher Fares from Midnight – 3AM

Our goal is to ensure anyone, anywhere can push a button and get a ride within minutes. During times of high demand, fares increase (via an algorithm) to help ensure a driver is always nearby and you can get a ride if you need one. We expect fares to be the highest on New Year’s between midnight and 3am. When fares are higher than usual, you’ll be notified and asked to confirm in app – and if it’s out of your price range, you can always check back later.

Upfront Fares for No Surprises

With upfront fares, you’ll see the total cost of your ride before you request. That means riders get to see and approve the fare in advance. There’s no math, and no surprises. The upfront fare takes into account all the factors that typically affect the price of a trip, including how many people are requesting rides, the length of the journey, etc.

Share Your Ride

Start the party early by sharing an Uber with your friends, and split the fare right in the app.

Confirm Your Driver and Car

Make sure you get into the right car with the right driver. Double check the car’s model and license plate in the app before you hop in your ride, and confirm it’s your driver by asking for their name and looking at their picture.

Share Your Status

Keep your family and friends posted by sharing your trip details straight from the app.

AAA Tow for Life

For the past 30 years, AAA has offered its services to members and non-members who need a sober ride.

By calling 1-800-222-4357, a tow truck will take you and your car home for free, for the first 10 miles. There will be a charge for any extra distance.

Clay Ingram, a spokesman for AAA Alabama, said anyone using the service must remain with their car, the car must be operational and they must be going home for the night.

Yellow Cab of Mobile

The cab service will also be available for rides on New Year’s Eve, but they are not offering any special promotion.

To book a ride, call 251-476-7711.