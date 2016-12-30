Former State Legislators Now An ABC Store Clerk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former legislator, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a state lobbyist, is working as a sales clerk at a state liquor store.

The Dothan Eagle (http://bit.ly/2hsPIoX ) reports that Terry Spicer took the job with the Alabama Beverage Control Board.

ABC Board attorney Bob Martin told the newspaper that ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson received a call from a mutual friend asking for help in finding Spicer a job.

Martin said Spicer properly disclosed his status as an ex-felon when applying.

Spicer, a former school superintendent and two-year college employee, needs another year and four months of state employment to be able to draw his $50,000 state pension.

Spicer pleaded guilty in 2011 to taking cash and a ski vacation from a state lobbyist.

He was released in October.

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com

