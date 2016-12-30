12 Unsolved Murders in Mobile in 2016

As 2017 draws closer, we’re taking a look back at the 43 homicides in the city of Mobile during 2016. According to FBI crime stats, 2016 brought the highest homicide rate for the Port City since 1997.

12 of those homicides still unsolved according to Mobile Police spokesperson Terence Perkins. In October, MPD announced a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in these cases:

1). Homicide on 1400 Block of Clover Leaf Circle North

Victim: Angelo Quinnie

Synopsis: On Friday, January 8, 2016, at approximately 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Clover Leaf Circle North for a report of a person down. Officers located a 24-year-old male victim suffering from a stab wound. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

2). Homicide on 1900 Block of Canal Street

Victim: William Blevins

Synopsis: On Thursday, January 21, 2016 at approximately 12:45 a.m. officers responded to a report of one shot on the 1900 block of Canal Street. Upon arrival they found a deceased 48-year-old male in the front yard beside the open driver door of a sport utility vehicle. The body was transported for autopsy.

3). Homicide in the area of Butler Street and Warsaw Avenue

Victim: Corenzo Rogers

Synopsis: On Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at approximately 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the area of Butler Street at Warsaw Avenue for a report of one shot. Officers located the 18-year-old male victim in a vacant lot. Mobile-Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

4). Homicide at Warren Inn

Victim: Darius Mose

Synopsis: On Wednesday, March 23, 2016, at approximately 10:51 p.m. officers responded to Warren Inn located at 6501 Airport Blvd for a report of shots fired. While en route, they received additional calls reporting a male was down at the location. Officers located the 21-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

5). Homicide on Government Street at Jackson Street

Victim: Lonnie Rayford

Synopsis: On Thursday, June 2, 2016, at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers responded to the area of Government Street at Jackson Street for a report of one shot. Officers located Lonnie Rayford, 48, in the backseat of the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed Rayford got into a verbal argument with a small group of unknown females in the area of Board Street at Springhill Avenue. One of the females, armed with a handgun, shot and killed Rayford.

6). Homicide on 200 Block of Mt Island Drive West

Victim: Kerry Muzzey

Synopsis: On Friday, July 2, 2016, at approximately 10:33 a.m. officer responded to the 200 block of Mt. Island Drive West for a report of a male down inside a residence. Officers located the victim, 70-year-old Kerry Muzzey, deceased inside the residence.

7). Homicide at Baumhauer Park

Victim: Justin Sanders

Synopsis: On Monday, October 10, 2016, at approximately 7:05 a.m. officers responded to Baumhauer Park located at 1909 Duval Street for a report of a male subject down at the park. Officers located the 33-year-old male subject near the dugout area. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

8). Homicide on 1800 Block of St. Stephens Road

Victim: William Hall

Synopsis: On Friday, October 14, 2016 at approximately 8:03 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of St. Stephens Road for a report of one shot. Officers located the 62-year-old male victim lying on the side of the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was later succumbed to his injuries.

9). Homicide at 8th and Lincoln Blvd

Victim: Gary McCovery

Synopsis: On Saturday, October 15, 2016 at approximately 7:29 p.m. officers responded and found the 35-year-old victim lying on 8th Street as the result of gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

10). Homicide at Intersection of Airport Blvd at I-65

Victim: Keith Washington

Synopsis: On Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 11:23 p.m. officers responded to the area of Airport Blvd at I-65 for a report of one shot. Officers located the 32-year-old male victim lying on the side of the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

11). Homicide at Farnell Drive

Victim: Demetrius Clemons

Synopsis On Sunday, October 23, 2016, at approximately 1:11 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Farnell Drive for a report of One Shot. Officers located Demetrius Clemons, 23, inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Mobile Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Clemons deceased on the scene.

12). Homicide at Church Street Graveyard

Victim: Michael Baker

Synopsis: On Thursday, November 03, 2016, at approximately 7:17 a.m. officers responded to the Church Street Graveyard located in the area of Government Blvd at Scott Street for a report of a Person Down. Officers located a male subject deceased in the graveyard with gunshot wounds. Some believe the man was homeless and often hung out at the library.

If you have any information, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 or CrimeStoppers at 251-208-7000.