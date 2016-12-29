Teenager Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 2 Juvenile Girls

By Published:
robert-dunnam-arrest-gfx

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, a teenager was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting two juvenile girls.

Robert Dunnam, a 16-year-old from Mobile, was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail. He is currently still behind bars awaiting a court appearance.

After his arrest, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office authorized that Dunnam be charged as an adult. The decision was made because Dunnam has a history of sexually abusing other children. Mobile Police did not elaborate on previous arrests.

Dunnam is being formally charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy. He was arrested on Calhoun Road in Tillman’s Corner near Mobile Memorial Gardens.

News Five will continue to follow this story and post updates when they become available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s