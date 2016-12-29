Teenager Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 2 Juvenile Girls

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, a teenager was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting two juvenile girls.

Robert Dunnam, a 16-year-old from Mobile, was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail. He is currently still behind bars awaiting a court appearance.

After his arrest, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office authorized that Dunnam be charged as an adult. The decision was made because Dunnam has a history of sexually abusing other children. Mobile Police did not elaborate on previous arrests.

Dunnam is being formally charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy. He was arrested on Calhoun Road in Tillman’s Corner near Mobile Memorial Gardens.

