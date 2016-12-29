Take 5: Seafood Au Gratin

Chef Name: George Panayiotou

Restaurant: Felix’s Fish Camp Grill

Phone number: 251-626-6710

Website: felixsfishcamp.com

Featured Dish: Seafood Au Gratin

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 lb. butter (1 stick)

3/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp all purpose flour

1 quart hot milk, not boiling

1/4 lb. Shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

3 Tbsp grated or shredded parmesan cheese

1 tsp salt

2-3 dashes ground white pepper

2-3 dashes ground nutmeg

1 1/4 lb. cooked, peeled, and deveined large Gulf Shrimp, coarsely chopped

1/4 lb. picked dark crabmeat

Panko bread crumbs mixed with paprika for topping

INSTRUCTIONS:

* Note: Keep stirring the sauce as each ingredient is added to avoid scorching.

1. Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat.

2. Add flour using a wire whisk to cook, stir 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Add hot milk, whisk until milk is completely incorporated into a smooth sauce.

4. Add cheddar and parmesan cheeses. Whisk until cheeses have completely melted in sauce.

5. Add salt, white pepper, and nutmeg.

6. Using a rubber spatula, blend in shrimp and crabmeat cooking one more minute.

7. Remove from heat and empty into a 2-3 quart Pyrex or ceramic casserole dish.

8. Sprinkle light coating of panko and paprika overtop, let cool for 15 minutes, cover and refrigerate for later service or place in 350 degree oven uncovered until center starts bubbling.