SNEAK PEAK: A Look Inside Mobile’s New MoonPie General Store

Just in time for the annual Downtown Mobile Moonpie Drop and the 100th anniversary of the coveted Mardi Gras treat, a new store and restaurant dedicated to the desert is opening its doors.

The 6,000 square foot store is the 5th and largest location to open in the Southeast.

“We’ve always wanted to do something with Mobile. We had been looking for a location at least 5 to 10 years now and finally had the right opportunity open up. We knew we wanted to be in Mobile with its history with moon pies, and this was just the perfect spot for us,” said general manager June Harp.

The store carries a wide variety of nostalgic merchandise like vintage candy and toys, an old-fashioned soda pop bar and of course anything and everything related to the 100-year-old treat.

” We want people to come in and remember eating moon pies with their families when they were younger,” Harp said. “It’s like an old diner where you walk in and people know you. They know your order.”

Harp says they’ll be serving breakfast and lunch. A “moon pie burger” is even on the menu.

“”It’s a burger in between a chocolate moon pie with RC candy bacon on top of it. It’s going to be really delicious. Our Vice President actually called it, ‘ salty. Sweety. Meatie.’ That’s really the best description for it,” Harp said.

The store’s grand opening is set for noon on Friday. According to a press release, the first 2,017 customers through the doors get a free Mini MoonPie. The store is located at Suite 115, 107 St. Francis Street in the RSA Building., across from the Chick-Fi-La.