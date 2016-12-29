Mobile Chief of Staff Colby Cooper Submits Resignation

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The Chief of Staff to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has submitted his resignation, effective in early 2017.

Colby Cooper announced in a tweet on Thursday afternoon that he had resigned as the city’s Chief of Staff. The Mayor’s Office later confirmed that Stimpson had accepted the resignation in a press release, stating Cooper was leaving “to pursue new opportunities.”

Today I submitted my resignation to @MayorStimpson. Thank you @City_of_Mobile it's been an incredible ride! Keep the #MobileMomentum going! — Colby Cooper (@ColbyJCooper) December 29, 2016

According to the release, Cooper will remain with the Mayor’s Office until March 31, 2017 in a purely advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

“I want to thank Colby for his dedication and service as Chief of Staff,” Mayor Stimpson said. “His passion and commitment helped us advance toward our goal of making Mobile the safest, most business and family-friendly city in America. We wish him well in his future endeavors.” — Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Cooper has seen his fair share of controversial moments as the right hand man to Stimpson, who was elected in 2013. Most recently, Colby was at the center of criticism for cutting down a tree in a public park to anchor the background of Donald Trump’s victory tour stop in Mobile.

Cooper also engaged Councilman Fred Richardson in some back-and-forth confrontations on city politics. Additionally, Cooper received backlash for living in Baldwin County rather than the City of Mobile, where he had served in a leadership role.

As stated in the press release, Stimpson says he is taking advantage of the opportunity to review the roles and responsibilities of Chief of Staff’s office with an eye toward improving the performance of his Administration. Stimpson named Paul Wesch as Acting Chief of Staff to handle day-to-day responsibilities during the transition period.

“We are always looking for ways to become more efficient in government and improve the level of service we provide to our citizens,” Stimpson said. “We are blessed with a deep and talented team, and each member of my Administration is charged with serving the people of Mobile. Going forward, I have full confidence in our team to continue Mobile’s incredible momentum in 2017.”