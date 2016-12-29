I-10 Eastbound Closed for Hours Due to Jack-knifed 18 Wheeler

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at about 11:00 am Thursday morning due to an accident near exit 13 in Mobile County. Just after 10:00 am an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck crashed and then the 18-wheeler jack-knifed.

Traffic is backed up for about six miles in the eastbound lanes, with some delays in the westbound lanes as well. Troopers are asking drivers in the area to use caution as the clean up continues.

Haz-mat crews were seen cleaning up the fuel that spilled from the 18 wheeler.

No word on how the accident happened.

