Fairhope Offers Smaller, Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration

Pat Peterson By Published:
Fairhope Ball Drop
The city is prepared to drop this giant, lighted ball again at midnight on New Year's Eve.

FAIRHOPE, AL- Fairhope will celebrate its annual, New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Saturday night.

The fun starts at 8pm. Highlights of the celebration will be the giant, lighted ball drop and fireworks at midnight.

The event is smaller than other Gulf Coast New Year’s Eve celebrations and is family friendly. There will also be a lot of fun things for the kids to do like face painting, balloon animals and karaoke.

Most the main, downtown streets will be blocked off and become pedestrian only. Many restaurants are staying open late.

About 10,000 people are expected to attend the celebration. Fairhope city officials say the big party won’t be canceled if it rains. Only severe weather would force a cancellation.

