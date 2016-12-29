Broiled Oysters with Candied Jalapeno Butter and Chorizo Bacon

Candied Jalapeno Butter:

8oz butter, softened

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chives

3 to 4 tablespoons meyer lemon juice (can us lime or just lemon)

2 heaping tablespoons candied jalapenos

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro or parsley

6 dashes hot sauce

salt and pepper to taste

Put softened butter and everything else in a bowl and mix until everything is incorporated. Set aside.

Chorizo Spice for Bacon:

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

(no salt because the bacon is plenty salty)

Add all spices to a small bowl and mix thoroughly.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a parchment or foil lined sheet pan, lay out the bacon side by side (about 8 to 10 pieces). Liberally sprinkle the spice on top of the bacon and rub in to evenly coat. The more spice the tastier the bacon! Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until bacon starts to crisp at the edges. Not too crispy; bacon will cook more in the broiler. Let cool slightly and chop. Put on paper towels to absorb some of the grease.

To assemble the oysters:

Set oven to broil

Lay a dozen oysters in the half shell on a sheet pan covered in rock salt (so they don’t roll).

Put a good pinch of bacon on each oyster (Putting the bacon on the bottom will keep it from burning).

Top the bacon with a good dollop (heaping teaspoon) of the candied jalapeno butter.

Finally, finish the oysters by topping them with half a tablespoon of breadcrumbs.

Broil for 3 to 4 minutes or until the breadcrumbs start to brown.

Squeeze a little lemon or lime on them when they come out and serve!