Gulf Shores Police Say Man Set Fire To Neighbor’s House

GULF SHORES, AL- Gulf Shores Police arrested a man they say set fire to his neighbor’s duplex.

George Tucker Grau was charged with two counts of arson, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of burglary.

Investigators say Grau set fire to his neighbor’s, waterfront duplex on West Lagoon Drive three days before Christmas. Police have not released a motive.

The duplex is still standing, but the damage is extensive. The building will have to be torn down. The fire victims we talked to tell us they have insurance and will rebuild.