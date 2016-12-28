A Man Who Set 4 Arson Fires Is Sentenced

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A Pensacola serial arsonist who lit a string of fires over two years has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Pensacola News Journal (https://goo.gl/CBB0LO ) reports that 38-year-old David McIntyre was sentenced Tuesday after facing two counts each of first- and second-degree arson.

Authorities say McIntyre set four blazes between June 2013 and November 2015. McIntyre set fire to a bar and a uniform shop after being fired from the businesses, as well as a third business following a dispute with the owner. He also set fire to a home, because he believed the people squatting there were speaking about him to other community members.

A doctor testified Tuesday that McIntyre had chronic mental health issues.

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com

