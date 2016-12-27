Three Puppies Die In House Fire

House Fire
This house on West Pond Street in Century is a total loss.

CENTURY, FL- Lekicia Manuel is grateful she’s alive, but this certainly isn’t how she wanted to kick off the new year.

The Century, Florida, woman was visiting a friend Monday night when she got the heartbreaking call nobody wants to get.

“I got a call my house was on fire and came here and it was in flames,” says Manuel.

Nothing is salvageable, including Lekicia’s Christmas gifts.

Sadly, three puppies died in the blaze. By the time firefighters arrived, it was too late to save the pups.

“My puppies were Bully and Gotti and they struggled to get out the window. I loved my puppies, they were like family,” says Manuel.

Lekicia is staying with family until she figures out here next move. A go fund me account to help with expenses has been set up because Lekicia doesn’t have fire insurance.

Here’s the link to the go fund me account if you’d like to help:

https://www.gofundme.com/lekicias-house-fire-fund?ssid=853607896&pos=1

 

