Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

By Published: Updated:
Mark Hamill Carrie Fisher Harrison Ford
This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, Mark Hamill, from left, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Hans Solo in the original 1977 "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" film, included in the new Blu-ray release of "Star Wars: The Complete Saga" out on Oct. 13, 2015. The new film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18, 2015. (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment via AP)

Several media outlets are reporting that actress Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60, according to her daughter’s publicist.

Fisher was hospitalized last week after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher is considered by many to be a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

She catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977’s “Star Wars,” Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Most recently, Fisher had been promoting her latest book, “The Princess Diarist,” in which she revealed that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of “Star Wars.”

The actress is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Tributes and well-wishes poured in for Fisher over the weekend.

“Princess Leia can survive anything!” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Hold on, Carrie Fisher. We’re taking you into 2017 with us,” wrote another.

Her “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill quipped, “as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse…” and said he was “sending all our love.”

