Forget Throwing it Away, Recycle Your Christmas Tree

The time has come to take down the holiday decorations and begin the process of getting the Christmas tree out of the house. This year, instead of leaving it on the street for trash pick-up, you can drop it off to be recycled.

There are several locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties along with a few sites in northwest Florida. At each location, they will be turning the old trees into mulch that will be free to the public.

You can drop off your tree at any time and they will remain open until early January.

Keep Mobile Beautiful has seven locations in the Mobile area available for pick-up:

Parkway Plaza at 2655 Dauphin Island Parkway

The parking lot near What-A-Burger at 2501 Government Blvd.

Wildwood Place at 4055 Cottage Hill Road (near Greer’s Cash Saver)

(near Greer’s Cash Saver) The parking lot at Airport Blvd. and University Blvd. (near Foosackly’s and Planet Fitness)

(near Foosackly’s and Planet Fitness) Lowe’s parking lot at Airport Blvd. and Schillinger Road

Park Forest Center at the intersection of Moffett Road and Forest Hill Drive

Clover Leaf Plaza in Tillman’s Corner (on Highway 90 near I-10)

Across Mobile Bay, the Baldwin County Commission has set up eight locations for tree recycling:

Bay Minette Transfer Station at 42901 Nicholsville Rd.

Spanish Fort Volunteer Fire Department at 7580 Spanish Fort Blvd.

MacBride Landfill at 14200 County Road 64 in Loxley

Baldwin County Central Annex at 22251 Palmer Street in Robertsdale

Fairhope Satellite Courthouse ar 1100 Fairhope Ave.

Magnolia Landfill at 15140 County Road 49 in Summerdale

Foley Satellite Courthouse at 201 E. Section Ave.

Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department at 8450 Escambia Avenue

Over in Florida, the Santa Rosa County government has set up five sites where you can drop off your tree before January 16, 2017:

Clean Community System and Green-Up Nursery at 6758 Park Avenue in Milton

Jay Transfer Station on Transfer Station Road in Jay

Pace Volunteer Fire Department at 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd.

The parking lot at Navarre Beach Boat Ramp on Gulf Blvd.

Tiger Point Recreation Area in Gulf Breeze (east of Walmart)

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that household waste increases by 25-percent during the holidays and recycling your tree is one way to help reduce the amount of rubbish at landfills.