EFOF Hosts Obamacare Enrollment Events in Escambia County

The deadline to sign up to receive Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2017 has already passed, but anyone seeking ACA coverage at any point next year must enroll by January 31.

To help Floridians meet the enrollment deadline, the Epilepsy Foundation of Florida began open office hours and special events throughout the state this week. EFOF has assisted in every enrollment period, having educated and helped more than 250,000 Floridians across 35 counties. EFOF received a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in order to provide the free enrollment assistance.

Upcoming events in Escambia County include:

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Epilepsy Resource Center, 2401 Executive Plaza Road, Suite 3A, Pensacola

11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Niceville Public Library, 206 Partin Drive N, Niceville

11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, West Florida Public Library, Tryon Branch, 1200 Langley Boulevard, Pensacola

Thursday, December 29, 2016

11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Robert L.F. Sikes Public Library, Tutor Room, 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview

Friday, December 30, 2016

11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Fort Walton Beach Public Library, 185 Miracle Strip SE, Fort Walton Beach

Floridians can also schedule an appointment by calling toll-free at 1-877-553-7433.