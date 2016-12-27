Deadly Wreck in Heavy Fog Monday Night

An accident Monday night in Okaloosa County killed one man and sent two women to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Reginald Mclean, a 43-year-old from Holt, Fla., was killed in a single vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

The crash occurred on Gilmore Road just east U.S. Highway 90 near Crestview. Mclean was driving a Chevy pickup truck and failed to negotiate a right curve on Gilmore Road.

Mclean was driving a Chevy pickup truck that left the road and traveled into a wood line where the truck hit two large trees. At the time of the crash, there was heavy fog in the area.

Aside from Mclean, there were two female passengers in the truck. Authorities identified them as 34-year-old Shauna Jesperson and her infant daughter Kindsay. The mother and daughter were sent to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. The mother is currently in critical condition, but luckily, the infant daughter only sustained minor injuries.

Mclean was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is unknown if alcohol played a role.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.