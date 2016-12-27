Carnival Offering Special Promotion For Alabama Cruisers, Restrictions Apply

If you’re planning to take a cruise out of Mobile within the next two years this promotion may save you money. It’s called the “Alabama Residents Early Saver Sale!”

Carnival is only offering this promotion to Alabama residents who want to sail out of Mobile. The promotion is happening now until January 4th, 2017. Carnival is offering reduced cruise prices and $50 worth of onboard credit for those who book before the January 4th deadline.

The promotion is in conjunction with Carnival’s current 4 and 5-day sailings on the Carnival Fantasy out of Mobile. You can use the promotion on select cruises from now through April of 2019.

According to Springdale Travel Consultant Mendy Johnson, this offer does come with some restrictions.

“You have to prove that you are a resident of Alabama. It does come with $50 worth of onboard credit but the deposit is non-refundable. So, once you make your initial deposit it is not going to be refundable. No name changes, no sailing date changes so pretty much it is a locked-in reservation at the time of booking,” Johnson said.

Additionally, the onboard credit is per stateroom. For example, if you book a quad room for 4 people you will only receive $50 worth of onboard credit. However, if you are planning to cruise within the next two years this would be an ideal time to book.

“If they [travelers] already have their dates of travel set this would be a great opportunity for them to go ahead and book before the 4th so they can get the savings and the onboard credit,” Johnson said.

This promotion is capacity controlled so it’s first come, first served.

For more information, you can go to www.carnival.com.