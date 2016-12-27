Alabama inmate’s lawyers seek phone access during execution

By Published:
tommy-arthur-death-penalty

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Lawyers for an Alabama death row inmate say problems with a recent lethal injection show the need for attorneys to have telephone access during executions.

Attorneys for Tommy Arthur say in a December court filing that they should have a means to contact the courts if an execution goes awry.

Alabama inmate Ronald Bert Smith coughed and moved for about 13 minutes as the state was trying to render him unconscious during a lethal injection this month.

Smith’s attorneys say that indicates he was never fully anesthetized during the procedure. The state prison commissioner says there was no sign of suffering.

Arthur does not have an execution date. The U.S. Supreme Court delayed Arthur’s execution last month to consider whether to hear his appeal challenging the state’s lethal injection procedure.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s