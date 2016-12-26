Shoppers Hit Local Malls For After Christmas Deals

FOLEY, AL- Shopping centers across the Gulf Coast were packed on December 26th!

The day after Christmas is typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

At Tanger Outlets in Foley, crowds started building around noon. Some stores slashed prices on holiday apparel and goods more than 75%. Deep discounts could even been found on non-holiday merchandise.

The 26th is also a big day for returns and exchanges and Christmas gift card users.

Here’s how the busiest shopping days of the year break down according to Business Insider:

TOP 5 BUSIEST SHOPPING DAYS (Shopper Visits):

• 1. Super Saturday, December 17

• 2. Black Friday, November 25

• 3. Friday, December 23

• 4. Saturday, December 10

• 5. Monday, December 26