Saraland Officer’s Condition Unchanged

The officer was shot last week responding to a call.
Saraland, AL (WKRG)

Officer Jackie Tucker remains in stable but critical condition at USA Medical Center.  The Saraland Police Officer was shot in the head Wednesday morning.  She was responding to a domestic situation with the suspect, Matthew Blake Richardson, opened fire.  Another Saraland Officer fired back, killing Richardson.

Tucker was taken by medical helicopter to USA Medical Center Wednesday morning where she has remained.  At last check, before Christmas, she was reported to in critical condition but stable.  Prayers have been pouring in for Officer Tucker.  People have been sharing notes of support in front of Saraland Police Headquarters since the shooting.

