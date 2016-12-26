Carnival Offers Special Promotion For Alabama Cruisers

Alison Spann By Published: Updated:
Carnival Fantasy

If you’re planning to take a cruise out of Mobile within the next two years this promotion may save you money. It’s called the “Alabama Residents Early Saver Sale!”

Carnival is only offering this promotion to Alabama residents who want to sail out of Mobile. The promotion is happening now until January 4th, 2017. Carnival is offering reduced cruise prices and $50 worth of onboard credit for those who book before January 4th.

The promotion is in conjunction with Carnival’s current 4 and 5-day sailings on the Carnival Fantasy out of Mobile and you can use the promotion on select cruises from now until April of 2019.

This offer does come with some restrictions. It is capacity controlled– so it’s first come, first served. Also, the $50 onboard credit is non-refundable.

For more information, you can go to www.carnival.com.

