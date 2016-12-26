Brazen Gas Station Robbery

The search is on for three gunmen who robbed a Shell Station in Jackson County, Mississippi Monday Morning.

The sheriff says the suspects forced the clerk to the ground and tied her. It happened in The Saint Andrews Community.

The gunmen took off with the automatic teller machine, the store safe, and the surveillance video. Video from a robbery the sheriff believes they carried out six days ago of another Shell Station in Ocean springs shows men removing an ATM and store safe.

Even though investigators don’t have video from the recent robbery, the sheriff the public may be able to help.

“The clerk could hear people coming outside you know coming up to the store maybe to do some business with them so that’s who we really want to try to reach. If anybody saw anything out there between 1 and three this morning..a vehicle that they could call and describe to the sheriff’s office. We really need to try to get that information out”, said Sheriff Mike Ezell.

The sheriff says the men also tried to break into a couple of drug stores.

If you know who or where these men are, don’t approach them. They are considered dangerous. Call the Jackson County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Office.