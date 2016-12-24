Carpe Diem Coffee and Tea Company Host the 15th Annual Santa Run

The Christmas Eve Santa run at Carpe Diem Coffee and Tea Company in mobile has become a cherished holiday tradition.

Most runners had on jingle bells, or reindeer antlers, elf hats you name it!

This is the 15th annual Santa run which is 2 mile “fun run” that benefits many different charities.

We spoke to the owner of carpe diem on why they partnered this year with the make a wish foundation.

Alan Bolson | Carpe Diem owner

“They do a great job helping the individuals in our area with needs and each year we try to select a different charitable organization to partner with.”

Kalishia Mitchell | Regional Development Director: Make a Wish

“Make a wish we really need volunteers within this area to help us grant wishes to children. we have about 300 children on the waiting list so they’re still waiting for wishes so events like to help us reach our goal is a wonderful opportunity.”

This year’s race drew in hundreds of runners.

Even a few four legged friends were out and about participating in the fun run.