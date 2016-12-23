What’s Working: Got Old Electronics? Recycle Them!

Many people start to clean out and reorganize around the new year, but before you throw away your old electronic devices, you can donate them to United Cerebral Palsy’s electronic recycling program. The non-profit agency can strip down the devices to the wiring and sell the parts for money to fund their programs for people with disabilities. Technician Bill Hyde says, “Everybody has something around the house… old toasters, microwave ovens. You name it we can take it. The only things we don’t take is those old tube TVs. They have hazardous materials in them.”

Theresa Webb with UCP says the recycling program has grown steadily over the last year and a half. “The program allows us to hire people with disabilities, veterans, and as it continues to grow, it will be able to assist our other programs at UCP.” Webb sent us a list of the items they are currently collecting:

Computers

Laptops

DVD and Blu-Ray Players

Cell Phones

Tablets

Home/Office Telephones and Telecommunications Equipment

Cables: Audio/Video, HDMI, Coaxial, Computer Power Cable, etc.

Keyboards

Old Computer Servers

Flat Screen TVs and Flat Screen Monitors

Printers and Fax Machines

Ink and Toner Cartridges



You can drop off at 3086 Dauphin Square Connector Mobile, Al 36607.

Call John Vella(E-Cycling/ Ultracartridge Manager) or Eric Cash at (251) 338-3357 to schedule a pick up time. They can also clarify any questions you may have.

UCP will be closed for the holidays from December 23rd to January 2nd.