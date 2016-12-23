Nellie Mims & Joyce Parks

“Eating from the Rainbow” Cookbook

251-459-5733 or 251-665-0424

RECIPE: Turkey Pasta Casserole

Ingredients:

2(8-oz) pkgs. Pasta (Bow tie, spaghetti, ziti, etc.).

Leftover turkey, chopped

1/2 c. Finely chopped celery

1 T. Garlic powder

1/2 c. Minced onions

2 c. chicken broth

2 cans cream of chicken or mushroom soup

2 cans tomato paste

1 T. parsley

1/2 tsp. paprika

1 T. Tony Chachere’s seasoning

1/2 c. grated cheddar cheese

In a large pot, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and set aside. In the same pot, combine all the other ingredients, except parsley and cheese; simmer for 20 minutes, stirring regularly. Add pasta to sauce, pour into 8×10 baking dish. Bake 20 min. Sprinkle top with grated cheddar and parsley, bake an additional 10 min. Serve while hot, enjoy!