Nellie Mims & Joyce Parks
“Eating from the Rainbow” Cookbook
251-459-5733 or 251-665-0424
RECIPE: Turkey Pasta Casserole
Ingredients:
- 2(8-oz) pkgs. Pasta (Bow tie, spaghetti, ziti, etc.).
- Leftover turkey, chopped
- 1/2 c. Finely chopped celery
- 1 T. Garlic powder
- 1/2 c. Minced onions
- 2 c. chicken broth
- 2 cans cream of chicken or mushroom soup
- 2 cans tomato paste
- 1 T. parsley
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1 T. Tony Chachere’s seasoning
- 1/2 c. grated cheddar cheese
In a large pot, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and set aside. In the same pot, combine all the other ingredients, except parsley and cheese; simmer for 20 minutes, stirring regularly. Add pasta to sauce, pour into 8×10 baking dish. Bake 20 min. Sprinkle top with grated cheddar and parsley, bake an additional 10 min. Serve while hot, enjoy!