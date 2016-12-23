Turkey Pasta Casserole

Nellie Mims & Joyce Parks
“Eating from the Rainbow” Cookbook
251-459-5733 or 251-665-0424

RECIPE: Turkey Pasta Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 2(8-oz) pkgs. Pasta (Bow tie, spaghetti, ziti, etc.).
  • Leftover turkey, chopped
  • 1/2 c.  Finely chopped celery
  • 1 T.  Garlic powder
  • 1/2 c.  Minced onions
  • 2 c.  chicken broth
  • 2 cans cream of chicken or mushroom soup
  • 2 cans tomato paste
  • 1 T.  parsley
  • 1/2 tsp.  paprika
  • 1 T.  Tony Chachere’s seasoning
  • 1/2 c.  grated cheddar cheese

In a large pot, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and set aside. In the same pot, combine all the other ingredients, except parsley and cheese; simmer for 20 minutes, stirring regularly. Add pasta to sauce, pour into 8×10 baking dish. Bake 20 min. Sprinkle top with grated cheddar and parsley, bake an additional 10 min. Serve while hot, enjoy!

