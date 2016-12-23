Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Government Street

The Mobile Police Department is investigating a fatal accident Thursday night on Government Street.

It occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Government Street.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a black SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash. There has been no word on the condition of the SUV driver, but the driver did stay on the scene after the accident.

There were several witnesses on the scene after the accident.

Family members have said it was 24-year-old Bradley Rivers, and they’ve started a GoFundMe for his wife and two-year-old daughter.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim.

News Five will continue to follow this story and post updates when they become available.