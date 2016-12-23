Deadly Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in Mount Vernon

An elderly man was killed Friday morning in Mount Vernon when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 43 at the 27-mile marker around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning.

78-year-old Vernell Pressley from McIntosh was killed when his 2007 Buick Lucerne collided with a 2006 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews. Authorities advise that Pressley was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash and News Five will provide updates when they become available.