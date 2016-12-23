Construction Projects Changing the View at Baldwin Beaches

Huge construction cranes dot the skyline along Baldwin County beaches.

The Gulf State Park project is beginning to peek over the fences along Perdido Beach Highway and from the elevation of the state park pier, a better sense of the footprint of the project.

Expected to open in 2018, it is just one of the major projects currently changing the view along the coastline.

A 15 million dollar project along the public beach in Gulf Shores is also reshaping and enhancing the beach experience for the millions that visit the area each year.

Phase one of the project will add boardwalks, green space and a new public safety building and should be finished in time for visitors next Spring.

In Orange Beach, fans of the revitalized seawall at Alabama Point don’t want to be forgotten. The city pumped thousands of dollars into paving, palm trees and repairing the favorite fishing spot but there is still work to be done.

“I like it. I love it,” says Roy Zamecnik from Foley. “I used to come by here all the time and couldn’t wait for it to get done because I seen what it was like and down there they haven’t finished it yet.”

Money and state approval have always been a hold-up but the conversation has started again and maybe in the new year, a new project to finish the job.