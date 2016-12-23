Classroom Fire Under Investigation at Closed Middle School in Mobile

Investigators from Mobile-Fire Rescue are looking into a suspicious fire that burned a portable classroom at the former Mae Eanes Middle School in Mobile, which has been closed since last year.

The fire started Thursday night just before 6 p.m. at the old campus on Hurtel Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the portable classroom was up in flames. Luckily, the blaze was contained to the one portable and did not affect the rest of the school campus.

Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson Steve Huffman talked to News Five on the scene Thursday, “when the firefighters arrived, they had heavy fire and smoke showing from the portable. They actually got the fire out relatively quick and right now we are in the investigation stage.”

No one was hurt in the fire, but the classroom sustained significant damage. Investigators say vandalism is a possible cause.

Mae Eanes Middle School was closed before the school year started after the Mobile County School Board voted to consolidate the school with the campus of Williamson High School.