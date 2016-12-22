Winners of WKRG’s Movember Mustache Contest Announced!

It’s finally time to unveil the winners of WKRG’s Movember Mustache Contest, presented by Southern Cancer Center!

The two submissions receiving the most votes were Michael Sutler:

movember1

and Nicole Bike & Deven Jordan-Busby!

movember2

Michael has won a $500 gift card to Metzger’s Clothing and Nicole and Deven have won a $500 gift card to Friedman’s Jewelry.

The winners can reach our internet sales director Bret Moore to pick up their prizes.  Please email BMoore@wkrg.com.

We want to thank Southern Cancer Center, Metzger’s Clothing, Friedman’s Jewelry and all who submitted photos for helping out a great cause!

