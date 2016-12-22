Scouts Volunteer to Transform “Trump Tree” into Bird Houses for Elderly

After what many on social media called “tree gate,” two local scout troops have volunteered to help the City of Mobile re-purpose the cedar tree that was chopped down from a city park and displayed at Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the Donald Trump Thank You Tour.

Boy Scout Troop 3 will be using the wood to build bluebird houses and bird feeders for residents at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Meanwhile, Girl Scout Troop 8274 will be using the branches to create cat scratching posts for local animal shelters including the City of Mobile Animal Shelter, Project Purr, and the Mobile County Animal Shelter.

According to a press release, the City of Mobile will also plant one Cryptomeria and two cedars in Public safety Memorial Park to replace the one that the city’s Chief of Staff Colby Cooper ordered to be chopped down. The release states Cooper will foot the $1,345 bill for the new trees.