Saraland PD: Body Camera Footage Turned Over To DA’s Office

Saraland Police Officer Jackie Tucker was shot in the head Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic 9-1-1 call at 1118 Martha Alleyn Drive in Saraland, Al. Officer Tucker and her partner were called to the home by 79-year-old Alton Richardson after a dispute erupted between him and his grandson, 27-year-old Matthew Blake Richardson. Alton Richardson told News 5 he was scared of his grandson and was fearful for his life.

Matthew Blake Richardson reportedly lived in a red detached garage behind his grandparent’s house. Officer Tucker and her partner walked behind the home towards Matthew Blake’s residence when he opened fire on them. Police believe Matthew Blake Richardson was killed by return fire.

Saraland Police Corporal Gary Cole tells News 5 Officer Tucker’s partner made critical decisions that saved her life.

“During the events that were transpiring the Officer, that was with her [Officer Tucker] was able to grab her and move her to a safe location,” Cole said.

Saraland PD did confirm to News 5 that body camera footage did capture the incident. That video has been turned over the District Attorney’s Office for use in their investigation.

According to Saraland Police, Officer Tucker remains in critical but stable condition at U-S-A Medical Center. Tucker was airlifted to the hospital shortly after the shooting where she underwent surgery to remove shrapnel from her skull.

Saraland Police says this tragedy has hit the whole department hard.

“Your calls are never the same and you always have in the back of your head, you see it all over the national news but it doesn’t really affect you until it hits home. When it hits home you think how could it happen here? It’s very eye-opening,” Cole said.

The Community has rallied around Officer Tucker and the Saraland Police Department. Corporal Cole tells News 5 the support has encouraged the entire department during this tragic time.

“It’s great to see the community supporting the police department. It’s easy to turn on the news and see something like this but it’s nice for the public to stop in and say ‘Hey, thank you!'” Cole said.