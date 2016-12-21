Take 5: R Bistro

muscles

Mussels with Fennel and Orange

1# mussels, cleaned
1/2 fennel bulb, sliced thinly
2 teaspoons shallots, minced
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 orange, segmented and juice reserved
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons fresh basil
1 cup dry white wine
2 tablespoons butter
Salt and pepper to taste

Heat oil in a pan.  Add shallot, garlic and fennel, cook until fragrant.
Add mussels, wine and orange juice, cover, and steam mussels until they open – around three minutes.
Remove mussels and reduce sauce by half. Add butter, basil, orange segments and season.
Pour sauce over mussels and serve with warm bread.

For more information, call R Bistro at 251-928-2399, or click here to visit their website.

 

