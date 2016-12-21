Take 5: R Bistro

Mussels with Fennel and Orange

1# mussels, cleaned

1/2 fennel bulb, sliced thinly

2 teaspoons shallots, minced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 orange, segmented and juice reserved

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons fresh basil

1 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat oil in a pan. Add shallot, garlic and fennel, cook until fragrant.

Add mussels, wine and orange juice, cover, and steam mussels until they open – around three minutes.

Remove mussels and reduce sauce by half. Add butter, basil, orange segments and season.

Pour sauce over mussels and serve with warm bread.

For more information, call R Bistro at 251-928-2399, or click here to visit their website.