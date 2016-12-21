Suspect Wanted in Drive-By Shooting, Firebombing a Home

The Arson Unit from Mobile Fire-Rescue is searching for a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting and firebombing of a home in Toulminville.

Authorities have identified 23-year-old James Alfred Gibson III as the suspect. Gibson also goes by the name of “Shotgun James” and has outstanding warrants for first-degree robbery and second-degree theft of property.

Authorities considered Gibson to be armed and dangerous. He is around 5’11’ and about 170 lbs. with tattoos on his chest, arms and neck. If you have any information about the suspect, please call the Arson Unit at (251) 402-4407 or (251) 208-7311.

The incident in Toulminville happened in November. However, the exact location of the home is not being released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

Sources tell News Five that the drive-by shooting happened two days before the home was firebombed.

News Five is working to gather more details on the crime and will update when they become available.