Special Session Called To Address Transgender Bathroom Usage

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s legislature is reconvening to see if enough lawmakers are willing to repeal a 9-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings.

House and Senate members plan to meet in the capital Wednesday for a special session called by outgoing GOP Gov. Pat McCrory.

The session is being held two days after the Charlotte City Council gutted an ordinance that in March led the Republican-controlled General Assembly to pass House Bill 2.

For months the state’s Republican leaders said they were willing to consider repealing the law if Charlotte acted first to undo its expanded anti-discrimination ordinance. HB2 was a key issue in McCrory’s election with Democrat Roy Cooper, who defeated McCrory by about 10,000 votes.

