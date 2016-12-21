Police: Alabama Man Tortured Puppy, Then Sold Injured Animal

ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) – An Attalla man has been charged after police say he left a puppy locked in a bathroom for about three days, beat it for making a mess and then sold the injured animal.

News outlets report Attalla Police Chief Dennis Walker says 25-year-old Joshua Joseph Dias was charged Wednesday with animal cruelty.

Investigator Doug Jordan says Dias left the 6-month-old dog locked in his apartment bathroom for about three days over Thanksgiving. When he returned and saw the dog had chewed up items and soiled the room, police say Dias beat the dog, injuring its eye, lungs and pelvis.

He then sold the dog, wrapping it in a blanket. The new owner later noticed the injuries and took the pup to a veterinarian.

It’s unclear whether Dias has an attorney.