Feds announce first hate crime plea with transgender victim

By Published: Updated:
Josh Vallum (left) will face a new charge in the 2015 death of transgender teen Mercedes Williamson (right).
Josh Vallum (left) will face a new charge in the 2015 death of transgender teen Mercedes Williamson (right).

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man who previously admitted killing a transgender teen from Alabama because of her sexual identity has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime.

The U.S. Justice Department says the plea, entered Wednesday by 28-year-old Joshua Brandon Vallum of Lucedale, Mississippi, is the nation’s first involving a victim targeted because of gender identity under a federal hate crime law.

Vallum is a documented member of the Latin Kings street gang
Vallum is a documented member of the Latin Kings street gang

Vallum pleaded guilty to a state murder charge in July in the 2015 beating death of 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson of Theodore, Alabama.

Born Michael Wilkins, Williamson dated Vallum. Authorities say Vallum was in a gang that banned homosexuality, and killed Williamson after a friend discovered Williamson wasn’t biologically female.

Vallum already is serving a life sentence in state prison. He faces the same sentence in the federal case.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s