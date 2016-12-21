Downtown Mobile Food Truck Court to Open in January

Emily DeVoe By Published:
SOURCE: Core Hospitality Advisors
SOURCE: Core Hospitality Advisors

The developers of the new Hilton Garden Inn near Bienville Square are working on another attraction; an upscale food truck court.

Adam Cowart of Core Hospitality Advisors said when they began construction on the hotel, they realized they had extra space near Joachim Street. “We thought a food truck would be cool for that area,” Cowart said.

The court will be called “The Backlot,” and Cowart says it will feature ambient lighting, picnic tables, and music. Three food trucks at a time will be able to hook up to electricity to avoid the noise of a generator, and truck owners will be able to choose from 4 daily shifts of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night for a small rental fee.

“It will be a real destination,” Cowart said.

Cowart says he expects some pushback from permanent restaurants in the area, but says the food court “should bring more people downtown, and that can help everyone.”

“The Backlot” will have a website and facebook page where truck owners will be able to sign up for slots, and customers will be able to see what trucks are set up each day.

Cowart says they hope to open the hotel by the third week of January and the food court shortly after that.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s