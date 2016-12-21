Officer Shot in Saraland, Suspect Killed in Gunfire Exchange

UPDATE (5:50 PM) – Saraland Police Send Press Release



Saraland Police Officer Jackie Tucker was shot in the head upon arriving to the call of a domestic dispute, according to a new press release by Saraland Police.

Saraland Police say the suspect, Matthew Blake Richardson, opened fire at Officer Tucker when she got to the residence on Martha Alleyn Drive around 10:45 on Wednesday morning.

Officers were able to return gunfire and shoot Richardson, who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.

Officer Tucker is in “critical but stable condition” at USA Medical Center, where friends, family and law enforcement officers from across the Gulf Coast have gathered in support and prayer.

“The Saraland Police Department would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support for Officer Tucker during this difficult time.” — Saraland Police Press Release

A prayer circle will be formed tonight at Neighborhood Park at 7:15 p.m. At this time, thoughts & prayers will be lifted up for Jackie Tucker and her family and to also show support to all of our Police & Fire personnel. If you have any questions, please contact Michelle Lovitte at 533-8621.

UPDATE (1:20 pm) – News Five has confirmed that the officer shot is Saraland Police Officer Jackie Tucker. She is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

News Five’s Emily DeVoe is traveling through Saraland and spoke with a local pastor who talked to her about the shooting:

UPDATE (1 pm) – The identity of the officer shot has still not been confirmed, but News Five has learned that she was a female and married to an officer in the Mobile Police Department.

UPDATE (12:45 pm) – News 5’s Allen Carter confirms the suspect, Blake Richardson, has died from the injuries sustained in the incident.

UPDATE (12:10 pm) – James West, the chief of Saraland Police Department, addressed the media Wednesday afternoon and gave new details about the shooting.

Chief West said about the suspect, “he immediately opened fire when the officers arrived, striking one of the police officers in the head. My officer is in critical condition and we ask the community and everyone for their prayers.”

Chief West added, “the suspect has also been transported and was in critical condition when he left the scene.”

Two officers responded to the scene and the identity of the officer shot is still unknown.

The domestic call was a complaint between the suspect and his grandfather inside the home on Martha Alleyn Drive in Saraland.

Officers on the scene are interviewing people inside the home about the suspect. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich is investigating the incident and is currently on the way to USA Medical Center.

A law enforcement officer was shot while responding to call in Saraland Wednesday morning. According to a law enforcement source, the officer shot was a member of the Saraland Police Department.

The suspect is in custody after a short chase with authorities after shooting the officer. The officer was responding to a domestic call when the shooting occurred.

The identities of both the officer and suspect are unknown at this time, but both have been transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Sources tell News Five that both the officer and suspect are in critical condition.

It is unknown how the officer was transported, but a Lifeflight helicopter responded to the scene in Saraland. The Lifeflight helicopter responded to the shooting in under 15 minutes.

The shooting occurred on Martha Alleyn Drive in Saraland, which is off Celeste Road near the 15 mile-marker exit on Interstate 65. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

News Five has a crew on the scene in Saraland and at USA Medical Center in Mobile and will post updates when they become available.