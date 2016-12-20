Take 5: Beach Blvd. Steamer at Island View Casino Resort

Smoked Pork Tenderloin with Cranberry Chutney and Marsala Brown Sauce

2 cleaned pork tenderloins

Meat rub:

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

Rub pork and smoke for about 2 hours depending on the type and temperature of your smoker.

Cranberry chutney:

1 1/2 cups fresh OR dried cranberries

2 cups orange juice

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 cup diced apples

Salt and pepper to taste

Place in a pot and simmer for approximately 30 minutes or until most of the liquid is gone and berries are soft.

Marsala Brown sauce:

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup onion diced

½ cup carrots diced

1 cup marsala wine

2 cup beef stock

2 tablespoons blond roux

1 bay leaf

In a hot pot, add butter, onion, carrots, deglaze with wine followed by wine. Reduce until nearly dry and add stock, bay leaf. Thicken with a roux.

