Take 5: Beach Blvd. Steamer at Island View Casino Resort

Smoked Pork Tenderloin with Cranberry Chutney and Marsala Brown Sauce
2 cleaned pork tenderloins
Meat rub:
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon brown sugar
¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
Rub pork and smoke for about 2 hours depending on the type and temperature of your smoker.
Cranberry chutney:
1 1/2 cups fresh OR dried cranberries
2 cups orange juice
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 cup diced apples
Salt and pepper to taste
Place in a pot and simmer for approximately 30 minutes or until most of the liquid is gone and berries are soft.
Marsala Brown sauce:
1 tablespoon butter
½ cup onion diced
½ cup carrots diced
1 cup marsala wine
2 cup beef stock
2 tablespoons blond roux
1 bay leaf
In a hot pot, add butter, onion, carrots, deglaze with wine followed by wine. Reduce until nearly dry and add stock, bay leaf. Thicken with a roux.
