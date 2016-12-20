STUDY: Alabama 6th Deadliest State for Police

Alabama is the 6th deadliest state for law enforcement officers according to a report by SafeHome that looked at the number of deaths per 1,000 officers between 2006 and 2016.

“We scraped the Officer Down Memorial Page for their list of officers who have died in the line of duty since 2006. We obtained the felonious police killings data and the number of police officers in each state from the FBI. Our report accounts for data captured in August 2016. It’s important to note that data may have changed since then,” Spokesperson Carla Soto said.

While no Mobile police officers died in the line of duty this year, Assistant Chief Lawrence Battiste said they’re constantly looking for ways to protect their officers.

“There’s no such thing as a routine call because when you take the mindset that it’s just another traffic stop or domestic call, bad things can happen,” Battiste said. “Anytime anybody loses their life ,it causes you to pause. So, we are constantly trying to identify ways to have our officers take a few extra minutes to do take extra precautions.”

While there’s no consolation for a family who’s lost a loved one, Soto said statistically there are fewer officer deaths than 20 or 30 years ago.

“Recent media coverage of shootings (both by and of police officers) has many convinced that there is an increased danger to both the public and police across the country. The reality for officers, however, is that their jobs are statistically much safer today than they were 10, 20, or 30 years ago. Of course, this is no consolation for the terrible individual losses of these families. Every loss is a tragedy. Although police officers are becoming statistically safer day-by-day, there are still dozens of deaths every year,” Soto said.

Read the complete SafeHome report HERE: https://www.safehome.org/research/in-the-line-of-duty/