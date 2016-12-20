MFRD Says No One Hurt in Early Morning Fire

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Firefighters are combing through the rubble in a house fire early Tuesday morning. The call came in before 5am. No one was hurt.

Fire Officials say a two-story addition on the rear of a home on Donald Street caught fire and collapsed in on itself. Firefighters have no reason to believe anyone was inside but they have to search the wreckage to be sure.

Family members say, while no one was living there, they planned to remodel the home. Family members say the homeowner passed away last year. Michelle McCall says her mother’s home was the first house in Toulminville.