Meth Trafficking Couple Arrested by Mobile Police

A husband and wife were arrested Tuesday by the Mobile Police Department for a large-scale meth trafficking and distribution network.

MCSENT (Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team) arrested the couple while executing a drug sting operation in Eight Mile this week. 35-year-old Carlos McDonald and 37-year-old Kimberly McDonald were caught with over a half-kilo of crystal methamphetamine, which has a street value of $60,000. Officers also found and seized an ounce of marijuana, $3,000 in cash and a Toyota pick-up truck.

Carlos McDonald is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kimberly McDonald was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The couple was arrested at their home on Spice Pond Road. They remain in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting a court appearance.

 

